Mesa 20.0 is now released as the first quarter 2020 update to the Mesa 3D open-source graphics driver stack.
The Mesa 20.0 release switches to the new Intel OpenGL driver default, Vulkan 1.2 support for both AMD Radeon and Intel drivers, the RadeonSI OpenGL driver now has GL 4.6 compliance as part of switching to NIR, the Valve-backed ACO code-path for RADV is in much better shape, and many other improvements. See our Mesa 20.0 feature overview to learn about this big update.
The Mesa 20.0.0 announcement just lists the changes since the previous release candidate.
Mesa 19.3.5 meanwhile as the last of the 19.3 series is expected to be out next week. Mesa 20.0.1 with the first round of bug-fixes on top of Mesa 20.0 should be out in about two weeks.
