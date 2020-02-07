Following last week's Mesa 20.0 feature freeze and code branching with the first release candidate, the second release candidate is out today for this quarterly Mesa3D update.
Mesa 20.0 is the big release that transitions to Intel Gallium3D by default for Broadwell hardware and newer, many RadeonSI and RADV improvements for Navi/GFX10, numerous optimizations to the RADV ACO code-path, RadeonSI NIR by default and thus exposing OpenGL 4.6, and Vulkan 1.2 support for AMD Radeon and Intel.
But for Mesa 20.0-RC2, it's just about delivering bug fixes. Dominating the 20.0-RC2 change-log are many Intel fixes both for their new Intel "Iris" Gallium3D default and for the "ANV" Vulkan driver. This includes some Intel driver changes for Gen12/Xe graphics, URB setup changes, and various workarounds.
The complete list of Mesa 20.0-RC2 changes can be found via the release announcement.
Add A Comment