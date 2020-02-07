Mesa 20.0-RC2 Brings Many Intel Vulkan + OpenGL Gallium3D Driver Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 7 February 2020 at 04:40 PM EST. Add A Comment
MESA --
Following last week's Mesa 20.0 feature freeze and code branching with the first release candidate, the second release candidate is out today for this quarterly Mesa3D update.

Mesa 20.0 is the big release that transitions to Intel Gallium3D by default for Broadwell hardware and newer, many RadeonSI and RADV improvements for Navi/GFX10, numerous optimizations to the RADV ACO code-path, RadeonSI NIR by default and thus exposing OpenGL 4.6, and Vulkan 1.2 support for AMD Radeon and Intel.

But for Mesa 20.0-RC2, it's just about delivering bug fixes. Dominating the 20.0-RC2 change-log are many Intel fixes both for their new Intel "Iris" Gallium3D default and for the "ANV" Vulkan driver. This includes some Intel driver changes for Gen12/Xe graphics, URB setup changes, and various workarounds.

The complete list of Mesa 20.0-RC2 changes can be found via the release announcement.
Add A Comment
Related News
Mesa 20.0-rc1 Released With Intel Gallium3D Default, OpenGL 4.6 for RadeonSI, Vulkan 1.2
RADV Re-Enables NGG Geometry Shader Support
Mesa 20.0's RADV Driver Deems Navi/GFX10 Stable, Vulkan 1.2 In Good Shape, ACO Fixes
Mesa 19.3.3 Released With Many Fixes
RadeonSI Introduces A Live Shader Cache With Mesa 20.0
Mesa 20.0 Feature Development Is Ending Next Week
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Systemd-Homed Merged As A Fundamental Change To Linux Home Directories
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Adds WireGuard Support
NetBSD 9.0 Coming Soon With 64-bit ARM, Updated ZFS, Hardware-Accelerated Virtualization
Intel Quietly Released A Redistributable, Lightweight ME "Ignition Firmware" Binary
CERN Replacing Facebook Workplace With A Set Of Open-Source Software Alternatives
Nouveau Still Pushing Forward In 2020 Thanks To Red Hat But Community Developers Leaving
Qt-Powered Lumina Desktop 1.6 Released For BSD/Linux Systems
USB4 Support Lands In The Linux 5.6 Kernel