Mesa developers are planning to end feature work on Mesa 20.0 next week as this first quarter update to the Mesa 3D graphics stack.
There has been a heck of lot building up for Mesa 20.0 including many ACO optimizations, many RadeonSI and RADV improvements around GFX10/Navi, Intel Gallium3D improvements, OpenGL 4.6 with NIR by default for RadeonSI, NIR support for LLVMpipe, Vulkan 1.2 for Intel ANV and Radeon RADV, and a whole lot more... My usual feature overview will be out after the code has been branched.
A reminder was sent out with the plans of branching Mesa 20.0 on 29 January and thereby moving to the bug-fixing phase. There will be weekly release candidates as usual until Mesa 20.0 is ready to ship. At this point it looks like the release could happen on 19 or 26 February, but release delays are common for Mesa due to blocker bugs. But long story short this update should be out in late February or early March, ideally with the ability to make it into the likes of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.
What else do you hope to see land for Mesa 20.0 over the next week? One item that didn't happen yet that is looking less likely now for this release is switching over from i965 to Iris Gallium3D as the default Intel OpenGL implementation for Broadwell and newer.
