Mesa 20.0 Lands A Load/Store Vectorizer As Latest "ACO" Backend Improvement
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 26 November 2019 at 04:33 AM EST. 1 Comment
MESA --
While the Radeon "ACO" compiler back-end performance is already looking very good in the speed department over the AMDGPU LLVM back-end for the Vulkan driver as shown in recent benchmarks, it's getting even better.

On Monday another batch of ACO improvements landed. One of the big changes is the introduction of a load/store vectorizer that has been under review for four months before being approved for merging yesterday. This work by Rhys Perry is designed to "greatly reduce the number of memory operations."

In the patch enabling the vectorizer, it yielded a code decrease of around 13% less for NeiR:Automata and about 15% less generated code for GTA V. Other games are likely to benefit too. Ultimately the less code to deal with means faster load times and also possible frame-rate implications.

Mesa contributor Connor Abbott meanwhile has merged his work on an LLVM-independent way for handling shader arguments for helping ACO too. This work should lead to lower resource handling in NIR, making it easier to support ACO for other drivers, and other benefits.

Unrelated to ACO but also of interesting work is the long-standing merge request by Eric Anholt finally being honored for a NIR scheduling pass for register pressure and similar to code he's written for Intel and Broadcom VC4 but with it now being done in NIR should be reusable across drivers.

Exciting times as always in Mesa Git land! Mesa 20.0 will be out as stable around the end of February.
1 Comment
Related News
Various Game Emulators Are Faster On Mesa Drivers Now Thanks To OpenGL Threading
TURNIP Mesa Vulkan Driver Lands Performance/Power-Helping UBWC Support
Mesa 19.2.6 Released Due To POWER Fallout
Mesa 19.3.0 Not Expected Until December - RC4 Released With ACO Fixes
Mesa 19.2.5 Released With Intel Vulkan + RadeonSI Driver Fixes
AMD Lands EXT_direct_state_access For OpenGL Compatibility Contexts In Mesa
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Glimpse 0.1 Released As The Rebranded Fork Of The GIMP
Various Game Emulators Are Faster On Mesa Drivers Now Thanks To OpenGL Threading
Half-Life: Alyx Releasing In March 2020 With Linux Support
Fedora Developers Looking To Change The Default Text Editor From Vi To Nano
Debian Adds Another Option For Its Init System Diversity General Resolution
Intel Details New Data Streaming Accelerator For Future CPUs - Linux Support Started
Linux 5.5 Cycle Kicks Off Next Week With Exciting Changes On Tap
Linux 5.4 Kernel Released With exFAT Support, Faster Radeon Graphics, New Hardware