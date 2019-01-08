Mesa Driver Releases For 2019 Get Plotted Out From 19.0 To 19.3
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 8 January 2019 at 12:09 AM EST. Add A Comment
With Mesa3D having a nice release rhythm going on now for their quarterly, time-based release cycles, all of their planned major release dates for the year are now published.

First up is Mesa 19.0, which has been in development for a while now. That feature freeze and initial release candidate is slated for 29 January followed by weekly release candidates until ready. Tentatively that Mesa 19.1.0 release is planned for 19 February.

Mesa 19.1 development kicks off once 19.0 has been branched with the issuing of 19.0-rc1. The Mesa 19.1 development will go on from the end of January to the end of April. Mesa 19.1.0 is expected to be out around 21 May.

Mesa 19.2 development is expected to end around 6 August and a final release around 27 August.

As the last release of 2019, Mesa 19.3 release candidates are expected to begin on 15 October and to have the official 19.3.0 release out around 5 November.

Overall, no real surprises, but of course the release cycles are subject to delay based upon blocker bugs or if staving off the branching by a few days to allow in last-minute features. This release cadence also works nicely around most Linux distribution releases of the year.

The tentative Mesa 2019 schedule can be found on Mesa3D.org after being committed to Git on Monday.
