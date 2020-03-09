Mesa 19.3.5 was released today for ending out the Mesa 19.3 series as the Q4'2019 OpenGL/Vulkan driver release stream.
Mesa 19.3.5 has several Intel OpenGL/Vulkan driver fixes, a few AMD ACO fixes, and a couple RadeonSI updates too and other mostly mundane fixes. None of the changes appear to be particularly significant which is good considering this is a late stage point release to this driver series introduced last quarter.
The list of Mesa 19.3.5 fixes can be found via the release announcement.
Moving forward, users are encouraged to migrate to the Mesa 20.0 series that a few days ago saw its first point release. Mesa 20.1 meanwhile will be out next quarter as the Q2'2020 feature release to Mesa3D.
