Mesa 19.3.5 Released To End Out The Series, Time To Move To Mesa 20.0
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 9 March 2020 at 07:32 PM EDT. Add A Comment
MESA --
Mesa 19.3.5 was released today for ending out the Mesa 19.3 series as the Q4'2019 OpenGL/Vulkan driver release stream.

Mesa 19.3.5 has several Intel OpenGL/Vulkan driver fixes, a few AMD ACO fixes, and a couple RadeonSI updates too and other mostly mundane fixes. None of the changes appear to be particularly significant which is good considering this is a late stage point release to this driver series introduced last quarter.

The list of Mesa 19.3.5 fixes can be found via the release announcement.

Moving forward, users are encouraged to migrate to the Mesa 20.0 series that a few days ago saw its first point release. Mesa 20.1 meanwhile will be out next quarter as the Q2'2020 feature release to Mesa3D.
Add A Comment
Related News
Mesa 20.1 Lands OpenGL Threading Improvements
Mesa 20.0.1 Released With First Batch Of OpenGL/Vulkan Driver Fixes For The Quarter
Panfrost Gallium3D Driver Seeing New "BIR" Compiler
LLVMpipe Tessellation Shader Support Is Now Working - Runs Unigine Heaven
Panfrost Gallium3D Driver Adds Experimental OpenGL ES 3.0 For Open-Source Arm Mali
Mesa's RADV Vulkan Driver Adding Compatibility For Use With The AMD Radeon GPU Profiler
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Firefox 75 On Wayland Now To Have Full WebGL, Working VA-API Acceleration
The New Microsoft exFAT File-System Driver Is Set To Land With Linux 5.7
Acer Is Launching In Germany What Could Be A Great AMD Ryzen 5 4500U Linux Laptop
IBM To Transition Their z/OS, POWER + AIX Compilers To Being LLVM/Clang-Based
Steam For Linux Beta Finally Fixes Post-Login Annoyance
Red Hat Pushing DNF 5 Into Development For Improving The Package Manager
FreeNAS + TrueNAS Unifying Into TrueNAS 12.0 CORE/Enterprise
System76 Expands Their Lineup Of Hand-Built Thelio Computer Cases