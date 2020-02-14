New stable and development releases of Mesa3D are available for providing the latest open-source Linux graphics driver experience for OpenGL and Vulkan.
On the stable front, Mesa 19.3.4 is out as the newest point release in this driver series from Q4'2019. Mesa 19.3.4 has various RADV and ANV Vulkan driver fixes, a few Vulkan overlay fixes even, several AMDGPU winsys fixes, RadeonSI is now disabling display DCC over issues, and there are also a number of Valve ACO back-end fixes too. Overall, Mesa 19.3.4 is a pretty hefty stable update particularly for Intel ANV and Radeon RADV Vulkan driver users.
Meanwhile Mesa 20.0-RC3 is also available as the newest weekly development release towards Mesa 20.0 that is likely to be released within the next few weeks -- potentially even next week. Mesa 20.0-RC3 has Vulkan overlay fixes, a number of RadeonSI / RADV / ACO fixes, Intel ANV Vulkan fixes, and other work but overall it's settling down compared to earlier release candidates.
