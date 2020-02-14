Mesa 20.0-RC3 Released Along With Mesa 19.3.4 As The Latest Of The Stable Series
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 14 February 2020 at 03:27 PM EST. 1 Comment
MESA --
New stable and development releases of Mesa3D are available for providing the latest open-source Linux graphics driver experience for OpenGL and Vulkan.

On the stable front, Mesa 19.3.4 is out as the newest point release in this driver series from Q4'2019. Mesa 19.3.4 has various RADV and ANV Vulkan driver fixes, a few Vulkan overlay fixes even, several AMDGPU winsys fixes, RadeonSI is now disabling display DCC over issues, and there are also a number of Valve ACO back-end fixes too. Overall, Mesa 19.3.4 is a pretty hefty stable update particularly for Intel ANV and Radeon RADV Vulkan driver users.

Meanwhile Mesa 20.0-RC3 is also available as the newest weekly development release towards Mesa 20.0 that is likely to be released within the next few weeks -- potentially even next week. Mesa 20.0-RC3 has Vulkan overlay fixes, a number of RadeonSI / RADV / ACO fixes, Intel ANV Vulkan fixes, and other work but overall it's settling down compared to earlier release candidates.
1 Comment
Related News
Imagination Working On A New Open-Source Linux Graphics Driver Project
TURNIP Open-Source Adreno Vulkan Driver Adds A618 Support, Sysmem Rendering
Mesa Developers Discuss LTO'ing + PGO'ing Builds For Greater Performance
Radeon R600 Gallium3D Lands NIR Support In Mesa 20.1
The OpenCL 2.0 CTS Can Now Run On Gallium3D Clover - But Doesn't Pass The Tests
Zink In Mesa For OpenGL Over Vulkan Should Be Back To Supporting OpenGL 3.0 Soon
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Just Made A Big Optimization To Help Code Compilation Times On Big CPUs
Western Digital Proposes Zonefs File-System For Linux 5.6
Address Space Isolation For The Linux Kernel Is Still A Big Challenge In 2020
Whoops, Linux 5.5 Missed Some "Critical" Intel Graphics Driver Patches
Learn More About Systemd-Homed For How Linux Home Directories Are Being Reinvented
CPUs From 2004 Against AMD's New 64-Core Threadripper 3990X + Tests Against FX-9590
Linux 5.6 Can Boot The Original Amazon Echo, But It's Not Really Practical
GNOME 3.36 Is Looking To Be Another Nice Evolutionary Upgrade To The GNOME Desktop