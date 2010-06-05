While Mesa 20.0 will be entering its feature freeze this week and branching ahead of the stable release expected in about one month, for now the Mesa 19.3 series is the newest available for stable users.
Among the fixes to find with Mesa 19.3.3 are listed below while mostly amounting to the usual AMD Radeon and Intel churn along with other core work.
- Several fixes for the Valve ACO compiler back-end for RADV.
- Disabling of VK_EXT_sample_locations on GFX10/Navi with RADV due to issues.
- Fixing Mesa GLSL software-based conversion of 64-bit ints to 32-bit floats.
- Several Intel ANV Vulkan driver fixes.
- RadeonSI has a workaround for an AMDGPU LLVM crash.
- Many other RadeonSI fixes.
The complete list of Mesa 19.3.3 changes via the release announcement.
