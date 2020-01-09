Mesa 19.3.2 Released With All The Intel + AMD Driver Fixes From Over The Holidays
9 January 2020
There hasn't been a new Mesa stable release in a number of weeks due to the Christmas and New Year's holidays but that changed today with Mesa 19.3.2 as the first significant point release of Mesa 19.3.

As usual, the Mesa 19.3.2 release is dominated by fixes to the Intel and AMD Radeon OpenGL/Vulkan drivers but also fixes to some common areas of Mesa and the smaller drivers. Some of the Mesa 19.3.2 release highlights include:

- RADV now limits the workgroup size to 1024, all sample counts for integer formats are now exposed, and various other RADV Vulkan driver fixes.

- The back-ported change of RadeonSI disabling SDMA for Polaris GPUs to fix corruption issues.

- The Radeon VCN2 code now enables rate control for HEVC/H.265 encoding.

- The Intel ANV Vulkan driver now properly advertises sampledImageIntegerSampleCounts and various other fixes to this open-source HD/Iris Graphics Vulkan driver.

- Various other small fixes.

The complete list of Mesa 19.3.2 fixes can be found via Mesa-dev. Now that the holidays are over, Mesa 19.3 should be back to its bi-weekly release regiment while the Mesa 20.0 feature release as the Q1'2020 stable series should be out at the end of February or early March.
