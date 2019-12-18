Mesa 19.3.1 Released With A Few Intel + Radeon Graphics Driver Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 18 December 2019
MESA --
While Mesa 19.3 was just released last week, Mesa 19.3.1 is now available rather than on its bi-weekly release cadence in order to avoid the Christmas and New Year's holidays.

Due to just one week having passed, Mesa 19.3.1 is quite a small release. Found in this release is exposing B8G8R8X8 sRGB visual support for the Intel i965 driver, defaulting to X-tiling for scanout buffers without modifiers on Intel Iris, and the Intel Vulkan driver only now exposing filter_minmax extension support when it's actually supported. On the Radeon side is a Stoney APU fix and a fix for the new RADV secure compile functionality breaking ARM support. The Virgl driver also doubles the size for the shader transfer buffer in this release.

More details in the brief release announcement. See our Mesa 19.3 feature overview if not already aware of all the changes to find in this Q4'2019 update to Mesa3D.

With Mesa 19.3.1 out, Mesa 19.2.8 was also released as the last planned update to last quarter's series.
