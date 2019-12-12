After a few weeks worth of delays due to blocker bugs the release of Mesa 19.3 is out today as a big end-of-year upgrade to the open-source OpenGL and Vulkan drivers for Linux systems. Intel and AMD Radeon driver changes largely dominate the work as always but there is a growing number of embedded driver changes and other enhancements for this crucial piece to the open-source 3D ecosystem.
See the Mesa 19.3 feature overview published earlier this week to learn about all of the changes from Intel OpenGL 4.6 support, many new Vulkan extensions both for Radeon RADV and Intel ANV, initial Intel Tiger Lake support, the Valve ACO back-end for RADV is mainlined, AMD Navi 14 support (Radeon RX 5500 XT!), Zink is added for experimental OpenGL over Vulkan, and much more as spelled out in that earlier article.
Those building Mesa from source can grab it from Git or Mesa3D.org.
Meanwhile in Mesa Git master is Mesa 20.0 for release around late February or March as the next quarterly feature update.
