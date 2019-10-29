AMD open-source developer Marek Olšák is landing the last of his changes for the Mesa 19.3 imminent feature freeze.
Among the changes merged overnight were for initializing shader compilers in threads on-demand as what appears to mostly benefit Piglit when spinning up its many shaders for testing. Mesa 19.3 has also updated the AMDGPU winsys code to support the new AMDGPU reset interface plumbed through the kernel and Mesa DRM library (libdrm).
The new GPU reset query interface is now in place for the Mesa AMDGPU code for hopefully a smoother reset experience when encountering problems with the open-source driver stack and needing to initiate a GPU reset.
This is part of the broader work we've seen by AMD recently on BACO-based resetting for older GPUs and other reset work.
The Mesa 19.3 release candidate period should be kicking off in the days ahead and then the official Mesa 19.3.0 release either at the end of November or early December depending upon how blocker bugs cooperate.
