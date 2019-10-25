Mesa 19.2.2 Brings Fixes For Solaris/Illmos, Continued Fixes For Intel ANV + Radeon RADV
Mesa 19.2.2 was released on Thursday as the second point release to this quarter's Mesa 19.2 stable series.

With all new feature work focused on Mesa 19.3 for release in just over one month's time, Mesa 19.2.2 is just focused on fixes. The Mesa 19.2.2 brings a number of compatibility fixes/workarounds for Oracle Solaris (and the open-source Illumos), a number of Radeon Vulkan (RADV) fixes, the workaround to enabling zeroed vRAM for the Rocket League game to avoid artifact issues, Meson build system updates, a few Intel Iris Gallium3D driver fixes, and various other fixes scattered throughout.

More details on Mesa 19.2.2 via the release announcement.
