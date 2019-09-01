Mesa 19.2 Released With Navi Support, Much Improved Intel Gallium3D
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 25 September 2019 at 01:50 PM EDT. 2 Comments
MESA --
After a month worth of delays, Mesa 19.2 is now officially available as the latest quarterly feature update to this collection of open-source graphics driver components.

The expanding set of OpenGL/Vulkan drivers within Mesa has a ton of changes for the 19.2 release, some of which includes:

- The Intel Gallium3D driver is in great shape for being the future Intel Linux OpenGL driver. Mesa 19.2 is now pretty much at parity or beyond the current i965 OpenGL driver. This Gallium3D driver is likely to become the default for Broadwell and newer with Mesa 19.3 next quarter.

- OpenGL 4.6 support is in place for the Intel OpenGL driver. RadeonSI and others are still working on their OpenGL 4.6 support, particularly around SPIR-V support.

- Radeon RX 5700 series (Navi 10) support in RADV and RadeonSI Vulkan/OpenGL drivers. There is also initial Navi 12/14 support.

- Also new on the AMD support spectrum is Renoir APUs and compute-only Arcturus support.

- For those with vintage AMD hardware on the R600 Gallium3D driver, select GPUs can now hit OpenGL 4.5.

- New runtime linker for RadeonSI.

- A big RADV performance boost for AMD GPUs.

- TGSI to NIR improvements for RadeonSI.

- RadeonSI primitive culling support.

- NIR compiler support for Etnaviv.

- A more capable Panfrost Gallium3D driver.

- Much faster Virgl performance.

- The Intel ANV and Radeon RADV Vulkan drivers support numerous more extensions.

- EGL platform device support.

- Many bug fixes.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
Lima Gallium3D Picks Up A Buffer Object Cache, Partial Updates
Valve's ACO Shader Compiler For The Mesa Radeon Vulkan Driver Just Landed
Mesa 19.2-RC3 Released While Final Release Expected Around Month's End
Intel's Gallium3D Linux Driver Now Exposes OpenGL 4.6
Mesa 19.3 Now Exposes Its Own GL_MESA_EGL_sync OpenGL Extension
Mesa 19.2-RC2 Released Following Delay - Many Iris, RADV & RadeonSI Fixes
Popular News This Week
The Phoronix Premium Oktoberfest 2019 Deal - Support Linux/Open-Source Benchmarking
Systemd-homed: Systemd Now Working To Improve Home Directory Handling
Microsoft's Latest Open-Source Contribution: A New Font For Terminals & Code Editors
Richard Stallman Resigns From The Free Software Foundation
Debian May Need To Re-Evaluate Its Interest In "Init System Diversity"
Lennart Talks Up systemd's SD-Boot + Boot Loader Specification