After a month worth of delays, Mesa 19.2 is now officially available as the latest quarterly feature update to this collection of open-source graphics driver components.
The expanding set of OpenGL/Vulkan drivers within Mesa has a ton of changes for the 19.2 release, some of which includes:
- The Intel Gallium3D driver is in great shape for being the future Intel Linux OpenGL driver. Mesa 19.2 is now pretty much at parity or beyond the current i965 OpenGL driver. This Gallium3D driver is likely to become the default for Broadwell and newer with Mesa 19.3 next quarter.
- OpenGL 4.6 support is in place for the Intel OpenGL driver. RadeonSI and others are still working on their OpenGL 4.6 support, particularly around SPIR-V support.
- Radeon RX 5700 series (Navi 10) support in RADV and RadeonSI Vulkan/OpenGL drivers. There is also initial Navi 12/14 support.
- Also new on the AMD support spectrum is Renoir APUs and compute-only Arcturus support.
- For those with vintage AMD hardware on the R600 Gallium3D driver, select GPUs can now hit OpenGL 4.5.
- New runtime linker for RadeonSI.
- A big RADV performance boost for AMD GPUs.
- TGSI to NIR improvements for RadeonSI.
- RadeonSI primitive culling support.
- NIR compiler support for Etnaviv.
- A more capable Panfrost Gallium3D driver.
- Much faster Virgl performance.
- The Intel ANV and Radeon RADV Vulkan drivers support numerous more extensions.
- EGL platform device support.
- Many bug fixes.
