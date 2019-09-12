Mesa 19.2-RC3 Released While Final Release Expected Around Month's End
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 12 September 2019 at 08:18 AM EDT. Add A Comment
MESA --
The third release candidate of the belated Mesa 19.2 is now available while a fourth and likely final RC is expected next week while the stable release of this quarterly Mesa3D update should be out at month's end.

Mesa 19.2-RC3 back-ports the new support for DriConf in Intel's Vulkan driver (for a workaround with GfxBench), various NIR fixes, a GLX segmentation fault is fixed, a few RADV and RadeonSI fixes (including Navi/GFX10 fixes for RadeonSI), and the Intel glthread crash fix for KDE's KWin.

The complete list of changes for this week's Mesa 19.2-RC3 release can be found via the release announcement. More tests of Mesa 19.2 coming up shortly on Phoronix.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
Intel's Gallium3D Linux Driver Now Exposes OpenGL 4.6
Mesa 19.3 Now Exposes Its Own GL_MESA_EGL_sync OpenGL Extension
Mesa 19.2-RC2 Released Following Delay - Many Iris, RADV & RadeonSI Fixes
Mesa's Gallium3D LLVMpipe Driver Adds Compute Shader Support
Navi 14 Is Ready To Go On Mesa 19.3 Git & Back-Ported To Mesa 19.2
Mesa 19.3's LLVMpipe Driver Adds Support For Shader Image Extensions
Popular News This Week
Google Releases Android 10 With "Vulkan Everywhere", Privacy Improvements
Intel's Open-Source VP9 Video Encoder Just Scored A Massive ~3x Performance Boost
Facebook Engineer Proposing New Slab Memory Controller For Linux - Saves Lots Of RAM
Visual Studio Code Has Surprisingly Huge Linux Use & Other Developer Metrics
How Intel's Clear Linux Team Cut The Kernel Boot Time From 3 Seconds To 300 ms
USB 4.0 "USB4" Specification Published