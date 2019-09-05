Mesa 19.2 fell off the release train and is now likely to be released more towards the end of September rather than the middle of the month or even the end of August as was their original time-table.
Mesa 19.2-RC2 was released on Wednesday and incorporates two weeks worth of fixes rather than being on the usual weekly release regiment. Some blockers bugs have been cleared up in the process, but now likely an extra week / release candidate will be in order to ensure sufficient test coverage.
Mesa 19.2-RC2 is primarily made up of fixes to the RadeonSI and Intel Iris OpenGL drivers along with the RADV Vulkan driver. There are also various fixes to the NIR compiler code, common Intel code, and various core parts of Mesa.
Some of the prominent fixes include RADV disabling NGG (Next-Gen Geometry) for geometry shaders on Navi due to bugs, many GFX10/Navi fixes to RadeonSI, AMD shader ballot support is now enabled for Wolfenstein Youngblood as a workaround, and the big performance improvement/fix for AMD APUs with the RADV driver.
The complete list of Mesa 19.2-RC2 changes can be found via the mailing list. Weekly release candidates of Mesa 19.2 will continue until the release is officially ready later this month.
