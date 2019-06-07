The Mesa 19.2 Git code as of today now has support in the RADV Vulkan driver for the VK_EXT_sample_locations extension that can be used for potentially enhancing anti-aliasing quality.
Months ago was some minimal work around handling VK_EXT_sample_locations in RADV but now Samuel Pitoiset of Valve has landed a series of patches into Mesa Git for properly plumbing this extension in Mesa. VK_EXT_sample_locations has been around since Vulkan 1.0.60 and allows an application to modify the location of samples within a pixel for rasterization. Applications / game engines can specify alternative sample locations for each pixel in a group of adjacent pixels to allow for possible anti-aliasing quality improvements.
Now after all the prep patches, the extension is enabled for Mesa 19.2 due out next quarter and one more Vulkan extension to cross off the TODO list.
This is one of the Vulkan extensions that has been supported by AMD's official Vulkan driver but not by RADV until today.
