RADV Vulkan Driver Lands Renoir APU Support In Time For Mesa 19.2
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 20 August 2019 at 12:50 AM EDT. Add A Comment
MESA --
Just hours ahead of the Mesa 19.2 feature freeze and days after the RadeonSI OpenGL driver added Renoir support, the RADV Vulkan driver has picked up support for this next-gen Zen 2 + Vega APU.

The support comes down to just eight lines of new code for this new APU rumored to be launching in 2020. While it was hoped that this would be the first APU built on the Zen 2 CPU microarchitecture and with Navi graphics, the open-source Linux driver code drops have all pointed it to be more of a Raven/Vega refresh on the graphics side.

RADV is the "unofficial" open-source Radeon Vulkan driver developed outside the confines of AMD, but adding the support was easy based upon looking at the RadeonSI code. Like RadeonSI, the RADV driver is basically just following the existing Vega / Raven Ridge code paths. At this point, no Renoir-specific code is proving to be necessary for the RADV driver.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
Mesa 19.2's Feature Freeze / Release Candidate Process Beginning Tomorrow
TGSI To NIR Improvements Hit Mesa 19.2 For RadeonSI
RADV Driver Plumbs Navi Support For Performance-Improving DCC On Storage Images
Etnaviv Gallium3D Picks Up A NIR Compiler
Mesa 19.1.4: Intel Vulkan Fixes For Older Generations, Max Payne 3 Issue Fixed For RADV
Broadcom's VC4/V3D Driver Developer Parts Ways To Join Google
Popular News This Week
Building The Default x86_64 Linux Kernel In Just 16 Seconds
Intel's Linux Graphics Driver Developers Discover 3~20% Boost For Current-Gen Hardware
AMD Ryzen 3000 Series Playing Nicely With Latest Linux Distros Following BIOS Updates
Xfce 4.14 Desktop Officially Released
QEMU 4.1 Released With Many ARM, MIPS & x86 Additions
Fedora Developers Discuss Ways To Improve Linux Interactivity In Low-Memory Situations