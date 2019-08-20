Just hours ahead of the Mesa 19.2 feature freeze and days after the RadeonSI OpenGL driver added Renoir support, the RADV Vulkan driver has picked up support for this next-gen Zen 2 + Vega APU.
The support comes down to just eight lines of new code for this new APU rumored to be launching in 2020. While it was hoped that this would be the first APU built on the Zen 2 CPU microarchitecture and with Navi graphics, the open-source Linux driver code drops have all pointed it to be more of a Raven/Vega refresh on the graphics side.
RADV is the "unofficial" open-source Radeon Vulkan driver developed outside the confines of AMD, but adding the support was easy based upon looking at the RadeonSI code. Like RadeonSI, the RADV driver is basically just following the existing Vega / Raven Ridge code paths. At this point, no Renoir-specific code is proving to be necessary for the RADV driver.
