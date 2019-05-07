Mesa 19.1 Has Been Branched, Mesa 19.2 Is In Development
7 May 2019
The Mesa 19.1 release candidate is running a few days behind schedule but the code branching has indeed occurred while Mesa 19.2 is now under development on Git master.

Mesa 19.1 was branched this weekend while the release candidate has now been tagged albeit not yet announced. Weekly release candidates of Mesa 19.1 are expected to happen until the actual release is ready, which was originally anticipated before the end of May. However, given the slow start to the release process, that will likely drag into June.

Mesa 19.2 is now in development as the next quarterly update with its anticipated ship date in late August.

Stay tuned for our feature overview of Mesa 19.1 and subsequent benchmarks over the weeks ahead while it stabilizes.

Update: Mesa 19.1.0-rc1 has now been announced.
