Mesa 19.2 Punts AMD Register Descriptions Into JSON
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 4 June 2019 at 07:42 AM EDT. 1 Comment
RADEON --
If you want an easy way to go through the AMD Radeon GPU register descriptions, they are now storing them in a JSON format within Mesa following more than ten thousand lines of code/headers being shifted around today.

Rather than keeping the AMD register descriptions as raw headers and trying to parse that for other purposes like debugging tables, the open-source AMD developers are now storing the original register descriptions in a convenient JSON format and generating the headers at build time.

With their generators, the debugging tables are also being cleanly generated off this data. This format should also prove useful if you want to systematically parse the Radeon GPU register details for other purposes as well.

There's now nearly 16k lines of register JSON data in the Mesa 19.2-devel driver stack. With the Navi open-source driver code soon dropping, expect that JSON table to grow.
1 Comment

