If all goes well Mesa 19.1.4 will be released on Tuesday as the newest stable point release to this collection of OpenGL/Vulkan drivers for Linux systems. Mesa 19.1.4 is bringing around four dozen patches that accumulated over the later half of July and it's particularly heavy on Intel ANV and Radeon RADV Vulkan driver fixes.
Mesa 19.1.4 will no longer advertise 24/48-bit format support for Vulkan on Ivybridge (the oldest Intel Gen graphics supported by the driver) and it also stops advertising R8G8B8_UNORM_SRGB on Haswell. Vulkan transform feedback support was also disabled for Intel Gen7 Ivybridge/Haswell graphics due to being buggy there / not properly supported. That should clear up some issues for those using these buggy/unsupported bits on these older generations of Intel graphics.
On the RADV driver front, there is a fix for improper hair rendering that affects at least Max Payne 3.
The Radeon UVD/VCN code meanwhile has picked up rate control for HEVC encoding, a metadata size fix for Vega/GFX9 and newer, a number of core Mesa EGL fixes, and various other fixes throughout Mesa's expansive code-base.
Those interested in the features coming for Mesa 19.1.4 can find the complete list via the RC announcement.
Mesa 19.2 as the Q3'2019 feature release meanwhile will go into feature freeze this coming week and should debut as stable at the end of August or early September.
