Mesa 19.1.3 Led By Fixes For Intel & Radeon Vulkan Drivers
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 23 July 2019 at 11:58 AM EDT. Add A Comment
MESA --
If you are sticking to stable versions of Mesa, the Mesa 19.1.3 point release is out today as the latest and greatest version of this collection of open-source graphics drivers.

Changes for Mesa 19.1.3 are led by the Intel "ANV" and Radeon "RADV" Vulkan drivers. Among those Vulkan driver fixes are taking care of Android dependencies for ANV, external buffer properties fixes for Intel, a crash in shader tracing for RADV, and various other fixes.

Some of the other Mesa 19.1.3 changes include NIR and SPIR-V fixes, a crash fix in Mesa's Vulkan overlay, a bindless texture hang fix for RadeonSI, and addressing a memory leak with CopyPixels.

The complete list of Mesa 19.1.3 changes can be found via Mesa-dev.

Meanwhile the next Mesa feature release is version 19.2.0. Mesa 19.2 will go into a feature freeze with its first release candidate around 6 August and see weekly RCs until it's ready to ship. Currently it's looking like Mesa 19.2.0 will debut at the end of August or more than likely slip into early September.
