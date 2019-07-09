Mesa 19.1.2 Released - Led By Intel & Radeon Vulkan Driver Fixes
For those riding the Mesa 19.1 stable release train, Mesa 19.1.2 is now available as the second point release to this quarterly update to this collection of open-source OpenGL/Vulkan drivers for the Linux desktop.

On the Vulkan driver front, Mesa 19.1.2 brings a RADV fix for Wolfenstein II, an ANV Vulkan driver fix for DXVK with older Gen7 graphics, only enabling VK_AMD_gpu_shader_half_float and int16 for Vega and newer with RADV, and other Vulkan fixes.

Mesa 19.1.2 also has some SPIR-V fixes, Meson build system updates, a few Freedreno Gallium3D fixes, and other fixes that have been collected over the past two weeks.

The list of changes for Mesa 19.1.2 can be found via this morning's release announcement.
