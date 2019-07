For those riding the Mesa 19.1 stable release train, Mesa 19.1.2 is now available as the second point release to this quarterly update to this collection of open-source OpenGL/Vulkan drivers for the Linux desktop.On the Vulkan driver front, Mesa 19.1.2 brings a RADV fix for Wolfenstein II, an ANV Vulkan driver fix for DXVK with older Gen7 graphics, only enabling VK_AMD_gpu_shader_half_float and int16 for Vega and newer with RADV, and other Vulkan fixes.Mesa 19.1.2 also has some SPIR-V fixes, Meson build system updates, a few Freedreno Gallium3D fixes, and other fixes that have been collected over the past two weeks.The list of changes for Mesa 19.1.2 can be found via this morning's release announcement