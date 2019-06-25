Mesa 19.1.1 is out as the first point release to this quarter's Mesa 19.1 series that was christened earlier this month.
Mesa 19.1 is a very notable feature update with a lot of improvements and several new OpenGL/Vulkan drivers. But if you've been holding off for the first point release so that any immediate fallout is addressed, now is your chance to upgrade -- especially now that the Mesa 19.0 series has ended.
Mesa 19.1.1 brings a number of RADV fixes around DCC, occlusion queries for Vega M, and other fixes. Also on the Radeon front is the back-porting of the years old R300 Gallium3D driver regression.
On the Intel front are fixes to the GLSL and new Iris driver code, among other fixes. V3D, Freedreno, EGL, and other common Mesa code has also seen fixes. The list of Mesa 19.1.1 fixes can be found via this morning's release announcement.
