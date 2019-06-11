Mesa 19.1 Released With Experimental Intel Gallium3D, Other New GL/VLK Drivers Too
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 11 June 2019 at 02:37 PM EDT. Add A Comment
MESA --
After being delayed by a few weeks due to a few blocker bugs, Mesa 19.1 as the quarterly feature update to this open-source multi-vendor graphics driver stack has been released! Mesa 19.1 is a huge update with several new drivers, performance optimizations, more mature support for existing Vulkan drivers, and other changes.

Most notably is the experimental Gallium3D implementation (not yet by default, hopefully the default OpenGL driver by year's end) for Intel Broadwell graphics and newer. This is super exciting and ultimately succeeding their classic i965 Mesa driver for the BDW/Gen8+ hardware and perfect to see ahead of Icelake systems shipping. I've already delivered many Intel "Iris" Gallium3D tests while more will be on the way for Mesa 19.2 as it continues stabilizing.

Mesa 19.1 also brings the new Lima driver for Mali 400/450 graphics with basic OpenGL as well as the Panfrost Gallium3D driver for Arm Mali Bifrost/Midgard architectures. There's also the new "TURNIP" Vulkan implementation for Qualcomm hardware.

RADV FreeSync support is another big one with the AMDVLK Vulkan driver not even yet supporting this variable rate refresh technology. Mesa 19.0 already brought FreeSync support to the RadeonSI OpenGL driver.

See the complete Mesa 19.1 feature overview to learn more about this big quarterly feature update.

Those building the stable release from source can find the release tarball via the release announcement. Mesa 19.2 meanwhile should be the next feature update around the end of August or early September.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
Waffle 1.6 Released As Library Allowing GL / Windowing System Selection At Runtime
GL_MESA_EGL_sync Extension Proposed For The Khronos OpenGL Registry
Panfrost Making Use Of The Gallium3D I/O Vectorization For Better Performance
Mesa 19.2's Virgl Sees Huge Performance Win Around Buffer Copy Transfers
Mesa 19.2 RADV Driver Now Fully Supports EXT_sample_locations For Possible AA Benefits
Mesa 19.2 Now Exposes The NVIDIA-Led EGL_EXT_platform_device Support
Popular News This Week
Ubuntu Moving Ahead With Compressing Their Kernel Image Using LZ4
Debian's Anti-Harassment Team Continues Battling Community Issues In 2019
WineD3D Optimistic In Their Yet To Be Proven Vulkan Backend, DXVK "Dead End"
Mozilla's Servo Beginning To Work On Linux Video Acceleration
Bug Fixed: Bad Things Could Happen Unplugging Your External Backlit Keyboard On Linux
Google Stadia's E3 Event Reveals New Details For This Linux+Vulkan Gaming Service