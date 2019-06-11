After being delayed by a few weeks due to a few blocker bugs, Mesa 19.1 as the quarterly feature update to this open-source multi-vendor graphics driver stack has been released! Mesa 19.1 is a huge update with several new drivers, performance optimizations, more mature support for existing Vulkan drivers, and other changes.
Most notably is the experimental Gallium3D implementation (not yet by default, hopefully the default OpenGL driver by year's end) for Intel Broadwell graphics and newer. This is super exciting and ultimately succeeding their classic i965 Mesa driver for the BDW/Gen8+ hardware and perfect to see ahead of Icelake systems shipping. I've already delivered many Intel "Iris" Gallium3D tests while more will be on the way for Mesa 19.2 as it continues stabilizing.
Mesa 19.1 also brings the new Lima driver for Mali 400/450 graphics with basic OpenGL as well as the Panfrost Gallium3D driver for Arm Mali Bifrost/Midgard architectures. There's also the new "TURNIP" Vulkan implementation for Qualcomm hardware.
RADV FreeSync support is another big one with the AMDVLK Vulkan driver not even yet supporting this variable rate refresh technology. Mesa 19.0 already brought FreeSync support to the RadeonSI OpenGL driver.
See the complete Mesa 19.1 feature overview to learn more about this big quarterly feature update.
Those building the stable release from source can find the release tarball via the release announcement. Mesa 19.2 meanwhile should be the next feature update around the end of August or early September.
Add A Comment