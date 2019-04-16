Mesa 19.1 Enters Feature Freeze In Two Weeks, Releasing Around 21 May
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 16 April 2019 at 12:46 AM EDT. Add A Comment
MESA --
Juan A. Suarez Romero of Igalia is serving as the release manager for Mesa 19.1 and sent out a reminder on Monday of the planned release schedule for this quarterly driver update.

The release schedule calls for the feature freeze and initial release candidate to happen on 30 April. Following that will be weekly release candidates until the final release is ready. The hope is Mesa 19.1.0 can ship on 21 May, but as we've seen very frequently out of recent release cycles, there is often times release delays of days if not weeks. But long story short, Mesa 19.1.0 should be released around late May or early June.

The release details on Mesa 19.1 were shared via Mesa-dev. I'll have more Mesa 19.1 benchmarks and our feature overview over the coming weeks as it's been quite an exciting cycle from new drivers to improvements for existing OpenGL/Vulkan drivers.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
Nouveau Developer Working On OpenGL Extension To Help With Reverse-Engineering
Broadcom's V3D Gallium3D Driver Nears Working Compute Shader Support
The Current RADV/RadeonSI Performance With Mesa 19.1 + Linux 5.1
Mesa 19.0.2 Released With A Few RadeonSI, RADV, V3D Fixes
Lima Driver Merged Into Mesa 19.1, Providing Open-Source OpenGL For Older Mali GPUs
A Bunch Of New Code Merged Into Mesa 19.1: Intel ANV, Iris, Softpipe, Virgl
Popular News This Week
New Raspbian Brings Performance Improvements, Updated Packages To Raspberry Pi
Mozilla Preparing To Test WebRender With "Qualified" Linux Users
AMD EPYC Is Running Well On Linux 5.1 Too - Performance Wins
Intel Finally Announces SVT-AV1, To Be Used By Netflix
GRUB 2.04 Release Candidate Brings Globs Of New Features
Unity Is Growing Their LLVM Compiler Team As They Try To Make C# Faster Than C++