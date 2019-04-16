Juan A. Suarez Romero of Igalia is serving as the release manager for Mesa 19.1 and sent out a reminder on Monday of the planned release schedule for this quarterly driver update.
The release schedule calls for the feature freeze and initial release candidate to happen on 30 April. Following that will be weekly release candidates until the final release is ready. The hope is Mesa 19.1.0 can ship on 21 May, but as we've seen very frequently out of recent release cycles, there is often times release delays of days if not weeks. But long story short, Mesa 19.1.0 should be released around late May or early June.
The release details on Mesa 19.1 were shared via Mesa-dev. I'll have more Mesa 19.1 benchmarks and our feature overview over the coming weeks as it's been quite an exciting cycle from new drivers to improvements for existing OpenGL/Vulkan drivers.
