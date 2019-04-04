AMD Lands Displayable DCC Support For Raven APUs In Mesa 19.1's RadeonSI
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 4 April 2019 at 10:22 AM EDT. Add A Comment
MESA --
Marek Olšák of AMD has merged his latest performance-enhancing feature into RadeonSI Gallium3D: the enabling of displayable DCC on Raven Ridge / Raven 2 APUs.

One month back Marek originally published the patches exposing displayable DCC for Raven Ridge and now the code has been merged into Mesa Git for the Mesa 19.1 cycle. This functionality allows for scan-out surfaces to utilize delta color compression (DCC) for the potential to conserve memory bandwidth and in turn to increase performance. RadeonSI has offered DCC support but not for scan-out surfaces, which now works for Raven GFX9 hardware.

The RadeonSI bits depend upon updated patches to the AMDGPU DRM kernel driver that are queued into the Linux 5.1 kernel.

The support was merged this morning across several commits although no official word on the performance changes to expect.

My Ryzen 5 2400G box still has been hit-or-miss on Linux depending upon the latest BIOS version and Linux kernel, but will give it another go shortly to see how the performance is looking with Linux 5.1 + Mesa 19.1 for Raven Ridge.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
ADriConf Looks To Move Under The Mesa Umbrella As Linux Driver Configuration Utility
Panfrost Gallium3D Is Now Running Kodi & Some Games For This Open-Source Mali Driver
Intel Comet Lake Support Merged For Mesa 19.1
Mesa 19.0.1 Released - Mostly Made Up Of RADV Fixes
Mesa 18.3.6 Is Coming With Over A Dozen Fixes To End Out The Series
Fedora's Mesa Drivers Have Been Running Slower As They Were Accidentally Debug Builds
Popular News This Week
A Lot Of Valve's Proton Work Is Landing Back In Upstream Wine
New GNOME Mockups Of The Librem 5 User Interface Work
SolidRun ClearFog: A 16-Core ARM ITX Workstation Board Aiming For $500~750 USD
Valve Releases Proton 4.2 Based On Newer Wine Plus DXVK 1.0.1, Updated FAudio
Gentoo Gets GNOME 3.30 Running Without Systemd
CloudFlare Launches "BoringTun" As Rust-Written WireGuard User-Space Implementation