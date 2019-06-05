Mesa 19.1 is in overtime and today marks the fifth weekly release candidate as the developers try addressing the last two blocker bugs to get out this quarterly feature release.
The Mesa 19.1 feature release is being held up by a Piglit EGL regression test case and an OpenGL CTS test run failure. The issues will hopefully be resolved or dropped as blockers this week which is how it's looking. Mesa 19.1.0 is hoping to ship next week as it stands now.
As far as Mesa 19.1-RC5, there are a few random RADV Radeon Vulkan fixes, a few Intel and Iris Gallium3D code fixes, and a few other random minor fixes throughout the massive Mesa3D code-base.
The complete list of Mesa 19.1-RC5 fixes can be found on the mailing list.
