Mesa 19.1-RC2 Released For Testing With The Latest Intel & Radeon Driver Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 14 May 2019 at 02:14 PM EDT. 4 Comments
MESA --
We are coming up on the Mesa 19.1 quarterly feature release hopefully by the end of the month while out today is the second release candidate for evaluating this next big update to these OpenGL and Vulkan driver implementations.

This second weekly release candidate for Mesa 19.1 has predominantly Intel and Radeon driver fixes as is usually the case, affecting both vendor's OpenGL and Vulkan implementations. There are also a few fixes for the likes of Panfrost, Freedreno, and the Meson build system.

The complete list of Mesa 19.1-RC2 changes can be found via this mailing list post.

As of writing are just two blocker bugs around Piglit-detected EGL regressions and the OpenGL CTS.
4 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
Etnaviv Developer Working On "EIR" Compiler Backend - Hopes For Vulkan Future
Working OpenCL Through Gallium3D Clover With LLVM To SPIR-V Conversion
Intel's Gallium3D Driver Will Now Try To Recover From GPU Hangs
Mesa 19.0.4 Released With Numerous RADV, RadeonSI & Intel Fixes
Mesa 19.1 Has Been Branched, Mesa 19.2 Is In Development
AMD Mesa Stack Getting Runtime Linker For Better LLVM Integration
Popular News This Week
x86 FPU Optimizations Land In Linux 5.2 That Torvalds Loves But Worries Of Regressions
Legacy IDE Driver Now Deprecated, To Be Removed From Linux In 2021
Clear Linux Further Enhances Its Desktop Installer, Launches Help Forums
NixOS Takes Action After 1.2GB/s ZFS Encryption Speed Drops To 200MB/s With Linux 5.0+
More Details On Microsoft's WSL2 Implementation For Running Linux Binaries On Windows 10
Debian 10 "Buster" Currently Defaults To GNOME On Wayland, But That Still Could Change