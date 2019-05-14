We are coming up on the Mesa 19.1 quarterly feature release hopefully by the end of the month while out today is the second release candidate for evaluating this next big update to these OpenGL and Vulkan driver implementations.
This second weekly release candidate for Mesa 19.1 has predominantly Intel and Radeon driver fixes as is usually the case, affecting both vendor's OpenGL and Vulkan implementations. There are also a few fixes for the likes of Panfrost, Freedreno, and the Meson build system.
The complete list of Mesa 19.1-RC2 changes can be found via this mailing list post.
As of writing are just two blocker bugs around Piglit-detected EGL regressions and the OpenGL CTS.
