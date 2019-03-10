Mesa's Panfrost Gallium3D Driver Can Now Work With Its New DRM Driver
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 10 March 2019 at 06:33 PM EDT. Add A Comment
MESA --
The Panfrost Gallium3D driver has been quick to take form since it was merged to the Mesa 19.1 development code a month ago providing open-source 3D support for Arm Mali Midgard and Bifrost graphics hardware. The latest achievement for this Gallium3D driver in Mesa Git is being able to run with the yet-to-be-merged DRM kernel driver.

Up to now the Panfrost driver has been pushed along with Arm's non-DRM kernel driver while recently Collabora and other developers have been creating a new open-source "Panfrost" DRM/KMS kernel driver with their eyes on eventually getting it into the mainline kernel. That DRM kernel driver is still under active development and hopefully later in the year will be in a state for merging into the mainline kernel once its user-space ABI has been deemed stable. But already the Mesa 19.1-devel Git code has added support for using this new kernel driver.

Merged today is back-end targeting support for the Panfrost driver to allow it to use this DRM driver with Midgard GPUs while retaining compatibility with their non-DRM Arm driver too. With this the functionality is "roughly on-par" with between these competing Mali kernel options.

Overall it's quite interesting to watch how quickly developing this open-source, reverse-engineered Arm Mali driver is taking shape in Mesa and the Linux kernel DRM.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
Mesa 19.0-RC7 Released With Freedreno, Gallium Nine Fixes
Mesa 19.1 Lands Gallium Nine Support For NIR, Opens Up Intel Iris Support
Intel's i965 Mesa Driver Now Supports Threaded OpenGL
Mesa State Tracker Adds FP64/INT64 Lowering For NIR Drivers
Google Developer Contributes Universal Bandwidth Compression To Freedreno Driver
Gallium3D's OpenCL "Clover" Begins Seeing New Activity Land For Mesa 19.1
Popular News This Week
ReactOS 0.4.11 "Open-Source Windows" Available With Big Kernel Improvements
Intel CPUs Reportedly Vulnerable To New "SPOILER" Speculative Attack
Linux 5.1 Continues The Years-Long Effort Preparing For Year 2038
27 CPUs Benchmarked With AOM AV1, Intel SVT VP9/AV1/HEVC Video Encoders
Linux Kernel Finally Deprecating A.out Support
Linux 5.0 Kernel Released With Long-Awaited FreeSync Support, Many New/Improved Features