Mesa 19.1 Now Aiming For Release Next Week With Its Many OpenGL/Vulkan Improvements
3 June 2019
Mesa 19.1 had been aiming to ship before the end of May but blocker bugs once again have dragged out the release cycle. The current plan is to now issue a fifth release candidate this week with hopes of the final release being in store for next week.

There's been two blocker bugs now for several weeks and while bisected haven't been resolved. For one of the bugs they are now debating to just drop it has a blocker requirement so it won't hold up 19.1.0. For the second bug, a fix is being worked on and we'll hopefully see that fix land this week.

Mesa 19.1 release manager Juan A. Suarez Romero is thinking to thus issue Mesa 19.1-RC5 and hopes that everything will be buttoned up for the official Mesa 19.1.0 release next week, at least those are his plans as of this morning on the Mesa mailing list.

While arriving late, the wait should be worth it with Mesa 19.1 bringing plenty of new/improved functionality for these OpenGL and Vulkan drivers.
