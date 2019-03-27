Earlier this month the Intel open-source developers sent out their initial Linux kernel patches for "Elkhart Lake" graphics support. Elkhart Lake is a SoC successor to Geminilake based on Icelake and will feature Gen11 graphics.
Elkhart Lake is still a ways out from being released, but the Intel open-source team is being punctual in their open-source driver enablement work. With Elkhart Lake featuring the same Icelake/Gen11 graphics tech, the driver support in both kernel and user-space primarily comes down to just adding in the new PCI IDs and marking them as Gen 11 graphics.
That's now landed in Mesa 19.1-devel Git for the four currently known Elkhart Lake parts in 4x8, 4x4, and 2x4 configurations.
Mesa 19.1 is due to be released as stable by the end of May, providing plenty of time for these bits to propagate into Linux distributions ahead of the actual SoC launch. The kernel bits are coming in Linux 5.2.
