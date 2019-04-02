Intel Comet Lake Support Merged For Mesa 19.1
With Intel Comet Lake support queued for Linux 5.2, Intel's open-source developers have queued the support into their Mesa code for their OpenGL/Vulkan user-space drivers.

In March is when Intel began posting Comet Lake Linux support patches and now the kernel bits are in DRM-Next for Linux 5.2 while the user-space code is in Mesa 19.1 for the OpenGL/Vulkan drivers. Comet Lake is the latest Gen9-based revision succeeding Coffeelake/Kabylake.

Given it's yet another take on Gen9, the Mesa support comes down to adding the new PCI IDs for the GT1 and GT2 parts and that is basically it.

Comet Lake processors are expected by mid-year to fill the void until Icelake with its much-improved Gen11 graphics are ready to ship. Mesa 19.1 should be out in May, allowing plenty of time for this support to propagate ahead of the product launch and it wouldn't be surprising if this PCI ID addition patch ends up being back-ported to the Mesa 19.0 stable series in the interim.
