While it's not looking like Mesa 19.1 will end up exposing OpenGL 4.6 capabilities, it is picking up various other extensions including some prominent several year old extensions like EXT_texture_buffer_object and the decade old EXT_gpu_shader4.
Presumably to satisfy some enterprise/workstation customer use-cases, prominent RadeonSI Gallium3D driver developer Marek Olšák of AMD merged a lengthy series of patches on Wednesday adding EXT_gpu_shader4 and EXT_texture_buffer_object. These new extensions will work with Mesa drivers supporting OpenGL 3.1 or higher.
EXT_gpu_shader4 was the originally NVIDIA developed extension during the GeForce 8 days to extend GLSL for providing new texture lookup functions, full signed integer / unsigned integer support for GLSL, and other mandated bits. EXT_texture_buffer_object was for introducing buffer textures and was done in Mesa as a requirement for EXT_gpu_shader4.
So some next month's Mesa 19.1 release, EXT_gpu_shader4 is in place for these modern open-source OpenGL drivers.
Add A Comment