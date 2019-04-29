With Mesa 19.1 due to see its code branched this week and that marks the start of the feature freeze and release dance ahead of the official debut in late May, here are some development stats for the current state of the Mesa3D code-base.Mesa as of this morning is up to 110,452 commits from more than 900 different developers. In the Git repository are more than 6,300 files consisting of nearly 2.7 million lines -- primarily of code but also documentation, build system scripts, etc.

So far this year Mesa has seen 2,507 commits adding 173k lines of code while removing 85k lines. If current development trends continue for the rest of the year, Mesa will see similar commits for 2019 as it did for 2018, which is actually less than the 10~11k commits seen in 2016 and 2017 as well as some points earlier.The most prolific contributors to Mesa this year so far include:Jason Ekstrand - Intel, primarily developing the ANV Vulkan driver as well as making NIR improvements.Alyssa Rosenzweig - Lead developer on the Panfrost Gallium3D driver that is now in Mesa Git.Kenneth Graunke - Intel developer, primarily working these days on the new Iris Gallium3D driver merged earlier this year.Samuel Pitoiset - Valve developer primarily contributing to RadeonSI and RADV while formerly working on Nouveau.Eric Anholt - Broadcom VC4/V3D developer.Marek Olšák - AMD developer, lead RadeonSI contributor.Mesa has seen commits from 138 different developers so far this year.

Thanks to the merging of Panfrost Gallium3D, Iris Gallium3D driver, and other driver work, Mesa will soon crack 2.7 million lines!Look for the Mesa 19.1 branching and initial release candidate to be out before week's end while the stable release to happen around the end of May.