Mesa 19.0.7 Now Available As The Last Of The Series
Mesa 19.0.7 was released on Monday as the last Mesa 19.0 stable release, ending this quarterly update series from Q1.

Mesa 19.0.7 is the end of the line and users are encouraged to move to Mesa 19.1 stable, which has been out since earlier this month. Mesa 19.2 is where all feature development is happening and it should be released around the end of August or more likely will end up being September due to blocker bugs often ending up delaying the releases.

For those still on the Mesa 19.0 series, 19.0.7 has a number of RADV Radeon Vulkan bug fixes and an assortment of other small fixes, including to Virgl, SVGA, the Meson build system, and Intel bits. Those interested in all the details can find them via this mailing list post.
