Mesa 19.0.2 Released With A Few RadeonSI, RADV, V3D Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 11 April 2019 at 05:55 AM EDT. 1 Comment
MESA
The belated Mesa 19.0.2 is now available as the newest stable release to these open-source OpenGL/Vulkan drivers.

Unlike some Mesa point releases that ship with dozens of changes/fixes, Mesa 19.0.2 is on the petite side for what has largely been a quiet 19.0 cycle. Found with Mesa 19.0.2 are just a handful of fixes affecting the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver, RADV Vulkan driver, the Broadcom VC3D driver, and a few NIR changes. Of those the only specific items worth pointing out are increasing the maximum texture size for V3D 4.x with that next-gen Broadcom driver, enabling H.264 constrained baseline support for VCN hardware (Raven Ridge), and the rest of the fixes are mundane.

More details on Mesa 19.0.2 via the release announcement.
1 Comment

