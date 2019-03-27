For being the first point release of a new series, today's Mesa 19.0.1 is abnormally quiet as a pleasant update.
Mesa 19.0.1 comes with just under three dozen patches, which isn't too bad for being a first point release and the changes are lighter in nature than we've seen in some past cycles. Many of the patches are RADV fixes. Besides the Radeon Vulkan fixes there are also some GLSL fixes, V3D, Intel i965, and other minor core changes.
The list of fixes for Mesa 19.0.1 can be found via this release announcement.
