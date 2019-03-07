Mesa 19.0-RC7 Released With Freedreno, Gallium Nine Fixes
Mesa 19.0-RC7 was released on Wednesday rather than the official release due to four blocker bugs remaining, but this seventh weekly release candidate does have a number of fixes to offer.

Mesa 19.0 is the first quarterly feature update for 2019. Mesa 19.0 brings many features and improvements over the current 18.3 stable series from selectively enabling RadeonSI NIR to supporting AMD FreeSync to other enhancements.

Mesa 19.0 blocker bugs remain due to Intel Gen8+ performance regressions, Skylake GPU hangs, separate Gen9+ performance regressions in Unigine, and QEMU crashing with RadeonSI. Once those four bugs are addressed, Mesa 19.0's release will proceed in the days ahead.

Mesa 19.0-RC7 does bring fixes for Gallium Nine, RADV, Mesa's EGL code, the Freedreno Gallium3D driver for A2xx, and various Intel fixes. The complete list of fixes can be found at FreeDesktop.org.
