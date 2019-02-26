Mesa 19.0-RC6 Released With Many Intel & Radeon Fixes
Mesa 19.0-RC6 is now available for testing and it's quite a big update for this stage of development. Particularly if you are a RADV/RadeonSI AMD Linux user, this update is quite notable.

For AMD Radeon users, Mesa 19.0-RC6 adds in the radeonsi_enable_nir DriConf option and immediately makes use of it to enable NIR by default for the Civilization 6 game. Enabling RadeonSI NIR for Civilization VI works around corruption problems. These changes were back-ported from Mesa 19.1 Git master.

RADV meanwhile has updated its ETC2 white-list handling and that now enables this means of texture compression for Raven Ridge APUs. Also on the RADV front are a number of different fixes.

On the Intel side there are also a number of fixes to their OpenGL and Vulkan drivers plus some common NIR fixes.

So all-around, Mesa 19.0-RC6 is a pretty big release candidate with last-minute fixes ahead of the stable 19.0.0 release.

Intel's Dylan Baker says in the brief release announcement, he's hoping to officially release Mesa 19.0 next week. As of writing there still are seven blocker bugs left for being able to ship 19.0 stable.

See our Mesa 19.0 feature overview to learn more about this quarterly installment to Mesa3D.
