Mesa 19.0-RC5 was issued a short time ago as the latest release candidate for Mesa 19.0. Due to blocker bugs remaining, at least one more release candidate is likely next week before seeing the official release.
The 19.0 bug tracker still shows more than a half dozen bugs blocking the release. These blocker bugs range from 1~2% performance regressions in Unigine benchmarks with Skylake graphics to other random performance regressions and also some test case failures on the Intel side.
Due to these issues remaining. Mesa 19.0-RC6 will likely be out next week with hopefully those issues resolved and then the official Mesa 19.0.0 tag within a few days after that.
The bare Mesa 19.0-RC5 release announcement can be found on Mesa-dev.
Mesa 19.0-RC5 resolves a few Radeon issues for RADV and RadeonSI, Intel compiler updates, Meson build system updates, and other mostly mundane changes at this stage of the cycle.
As for what's new in this next quarterly Mesa feature release, see our Mesa 19.0 feature overview.
