After yesterday's botched Mesa 19.0-RC3 release, Mesa 19.0-RC4 is now available while it's looking like two weeks or so until the stable debut.
Due to the prior release candidates missing out on many fixes due to a scripting failure, Mesa 19.0-RC4 is out today with the corrected script that's pulled in a great deal of fixes onto the 19.0 branch. Over the earlier release candidates, Mesa 19.0-RC4 adds in a surprisingly large number of Nouveau NV50/NVC0 fixes, several RADV Radeon Vulkan driver fixes, and a random assortment of other fixes as seen in the 19.0 branch.
As there's still around a dozen open bugs on the 19.0 blocker bug, unless they all magically get resolved in the next few days there will be a Mesa 19.0-RC5 release next week. If things look good then, we could potentially see a release after that a few days later on -- likely about two weeks from now, unless the release cycle gets dragged on longer in order to address these blocker bugs. With some past releases in recent history, we've seen at times the release drag out several extra weeks, but hopefully that won't be the case in this context.
See the Mesa 19.0 feature overview to learn more about this next quarterly installment to Mesa3D.
Add A Comment