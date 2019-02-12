Mesa 19.0-RC3 Released But It's A Dud
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 12 February 2019 at 07:56 PM EST. Add A Comment
The latest weekly release candidate of Mesa 19.0 is now available for testing, but it's a very petite release due to failing to include all of the latest back-ported patches intended for this release.

Mesa 19.0-RC3 came out premature due to a scripting mishap in pulling of the intended patches for this third release candidate. Mesa 19.0 release manager Dylan Baker commented in the brief announcement, "Due to a bug I discovered in the script that scrapes for stable nominations (after uploading the tarball) there is basically nothing in the -rc3 release. As a result I'm planning to make a -rc4 tomorrow. You can see the staging/19.0 branch to see the additional patches present."

Mesa 19.0-RC3's delta isn't entirely bare but it does fix fast clears for Freedreno Gallium3D on A2xx hardware, has a few RADV/AMD fixes, NIR fixes, and reverts a few earlier Intel patches deemed not ready for 19.0.

Staged meanwhile for the Mesa 19.0-RC4 expected on Wednesday are a few dozen patches including a number of NV50/NVC0 Nouveau fixes, more RADV fixes, and an assortment of other random fixes for issues that came up during testing.

If all goes well, Mesa 19.0 should see its first official release before month's end. The Mesa 19.0 bug tracker currently has a dozen blocker bugs, mostly driver regressions. See our Mesa 19.0 feature overview to learn more about this quarterly Mesa3D driver stack update.
