Mesa 19.0-RC2 Released With Intel Transform Feedback Fix, Freedreno & VC4/V3D Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 5 February 2019 at 06:04 PM EST.
MESA --
Following last week's code branching / feature freeze for Mesa 19.0, the second release candidate is now available for testing of this latest quarterly feature release.

Check out the new Mesa 19.0 features if you haven't already as there is a lot of new features and improvements in this first quarterly feature update to Mesa for 2019. But as for 19.0-RC2, it's just fixes.

Even when it comes to fixes, there hasn't been too many this week but then again FOSDEM was over the weekend and 19.0 already appears to be in fairly good shape. Mesa 19.0-RC2 has a RadeonSI fix for performance counters causing a division by zero crash, a fix for Intel's newly-added VK_EXT_transform_feedback support, several Freedreno and VC4/V3D Gallium3D driver fixes, and some other mostly mundane fixes.

It's just about a dozen fixes/changes as part of today's 19.0-RC2 release. The stable release of Mesa 19.0 should be out around the end of the month, pending any delays due to blocker bugs.
