Mesa 18.3.6 Released To End Out The Series
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 5 April 2019 at 02:43 PM EDT. Add A Comment
MESA --
If you are still making use of Mesa 18.3 (or older), Mesa 18.3.6 is now available as the last planned update for this quarterly release stream as users should begin considering an upgrade to Mesa 19.0.x if not wanting to ride the 19.1-devel cycle.

Mesa 18.3.6 ships with a number of OpenGL Shading Language (GLSL) fixes, UUID fixes for both Mesa's OpenGL and Vulkan drivers, a number of Intel i965 OpenGL fixes, Radeon VCN H.264 constrained baseline support, and other mostly small maintenance fixes.

More details on Mesa 18.3.6 can be found via today's release announcement and change summary on Mesa-dev.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
AMD Lands Displayable DCC Support For Raven APUs In Mesa 19.1's RadeonSI
ADriConf Looks To Move Under The Mesa Umbrella As Linux Driver Configuration Utility
Panfrost Gallium3D Is Now Running Kodi & Some Games For This Open-Source Mali Driver
Intel Comet Lake Support Merged For Mesa 19.1
Mesa 19.0.1 Released - Mostly Made Up Of RADV Fixes
Mesa 18.3.6 Is Coming With Over A Dozen Fixes To End Out The Series
Popular News This Week
SolidRun ClearFog: A 16-Core ARM ITX Workstation Board Aiming For $500~750 USD
A Half-Year Since Valve Released Steam Play For Linux, Its Marketshare Is Still Sub-1%
Gentoo Gets GNOME 3.30 Running Without Systemd
CloudFlare Launches "BoringTun" As Rust-Written WireGuard User-Space Implementation
ZFS On Linux Lands TRIM Support Ahead Of ZOL 0.8
DiRT 4 Now Available For Linux, Racing Game Powered By Vulkan