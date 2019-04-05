If you are still making use of Mesa 18.3 (or older), Mesa 18.3.6 is now available as the last planned update for this quarterly release stream as users should begin considering an upgrade to Mesa 19.0.x if not wanting to ride the 19.1-devel cycle.
Mesa 18.3.6 ships with a number of OpenGL Shading Language (GLSL) fixes, UUID fixes for both Mesa's OpenGL and Vulkan drivers, a number of Intel i965 OpenGL fixes, Radeon VCN H.264 constrained baseline support, and other mostly small maintenance fixes.
More details on Mesa 18.3.6 can be found via today's release announcement and change summary on Mesa-dev.
