Mesa 18.3.6 is expected to be officially released this week as the last point release in the Mesa 18.3 series.Mesa 18.3.6 is coming with a number of GLSL fixes, fixing of the driver UUIDs for the Mesa drivers, a Softpipe crash fix, fixing binding of transform feedback buffers for RADV, and other small fixes.The current list of Mesa 18.3.6 can be found via today's release candidate Following Mesa 18.3.6, users are encouraged to upgrade to the Mesa 19.0 stable series.