The Mesa 18.3 series will soon be winding down with the Mesa 19.0 release now stable since last week, but out today is 18.3.5 as the latest update.
Mesa 18.3.5 is made up of more than two dozen changes that primarily amount to various Intel ANV and Radeon RADV Vulkan driver fixes. Among the changes are RADV updating the list of ETC2 texture compression capable hardware, interpolating less aggressively with the Radeon Vulkan driver, an EGL fix for libdrm-less builds, ANV now advertising eight sub-pixel precision bits, adding the RadeonSI enable NIR DriConf option (as well as enabling it by default for Civilization VI), and a range of other mostly ANV/RADV fixes.
The complete list of Mesa 18.3.5 changes can be found via today's release announcement.
Add A Comment