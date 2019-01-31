Mesa 18.3.3 was released today as the newest stable release for the current Mesa 18.3 series from Q4.
Mesa 18.3.3 addresses a system freeze when running The Witcher 3 with DXVK on the RADV Vulkan driver, various OpenGL driver issues, several Meson build system updates, some Intel ANV and NIR fixes, and a variety of other mostly random fixes that accumulated since the Mesa 18.3.2 point release earlier this month.
The complete list of Mesa 18.3.3 changes is outlined at Mesa3D.org.
Mesa 19.0 meanwhile began its release candidate phase this week in preparations for shipping this next stable feature release around the end of February, but until then, bi-weekly Mesa 18.3.x point releases are expected to continue until 19.0.1 has debuted.
