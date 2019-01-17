Mesa 18.3.2 Released With Many Fixes As Users Encouraged To Upgrade
With the Mesa 18.2.8 release at the end of December being the last release of that driver series, users should really consider upgrading to Mesa 18.3. Fortunately, Mesa 18.3.2 is out this morning with dozens of fixes.

This point release to Mesa 18.3 is quite big as it's arriving a few weeks late due to the holidays and the release manager having been ill. Mesa 18.3.2 has more than six dozen changes including the new Vega 10/20 PCI IDs along with the new VegaM ID too, Gallium Nine fixes, Intel Icelake fixes, Meson build system updates, a few Broadcom VC4/V3D fixes too, and rounding out with a few RADV Radeon Vulkan driver fixes too.

The complete list of Mesa 18.3.2 fixes can be found via the release announcement by Collabora's Emil Velikov.

Mesa 19.0 meanwhile will be entering feature freeze later this month and officially releasing by late February as the next quarterly feature release for the Mesa OpenGL/Vulkan drivers.
