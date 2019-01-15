Mesa 18.3.2 Is Finally En Route With 78+ Changes
It's been more than a month since the debut of Mesa 18.3 and the emergency 18.3.1 release while due the holidays and the release manager being sick, the next point release fell off the tracks. Mesa 18.3.2 is now being crafted and should be out in the next few days. Given the time since the previous release, Mesa 18.3.2 is heavy on fixes.

Emil Velikov announced the release today of Mesa 18.3.2 RC1 and plans for officially releasing this point update in the next day or two. This release candidate has 78 patches queued over the prior update.

Changes in Mesa 18.3.2 include new Vega PCI IDs being added to the AMD driver code (the new Vega 10 and Vega 20 IDs as well as the VegaM ID, all previously reported on Phoronix), a number of fixes to the RADV Vulkan driver, various Intel driver fixes (notably some Icelake fixes), Gallium Nine (D3D9) fixes, a few NIR fixes, Meson build system updates (including support for GNU Hurd and POWER 64-bit enhancements), VC4/V3D Broadcom fixes, and other minor work.

The complete list of Mesa 18.3.2 RC1 changes can be found via this announcement.

Mesa 19.0 meanwhile is expected to be branched this week and kick off its release candidates while it will likely debut before the end of February.
